GreenJackets Announce 2021 Schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, are excited to announce the much-anticipated 2021 Championship Season schedule at SRP Park. Fans can now officially mark their calendars to see the road to Atlanta start in North Augusta.

The GreenJackets will begin their fourth year at SRP Park on Tuesday, May 4th against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). This will be the first official GreenJackets game played at SRP Park since September 4th, 2019. The first homestand of the season will see Columbia for 6 games (May 4th-May 9th) before the GreenJackets head on the road to Myrtle Beach, SC (Chicago Cubs).

"We are extremely excited that professional baseball at SRP Park will return in a few short months. It's been 531 long days since the GreenJackets last played a game," stated Brandon Greene, Augusta GreenJackets General Manager. "Today begins a new countdown for our fans as we are only 75 days away from Opening Day! The wait is almost over and we are in full preparation to kick off another long awaited memorable season at SRP Park."

The 2021 campaign features 6 game series running Tuesday - Sunday. Monday will be a universal off day for the Low-A East. The GreenJackets will host 10 homestands at SRP Park over the course of a 120-game season (60 home). Beginning with Columbia on May 4th, the season will finish up on the road at Myrtle Beach on September 19th.

The GreenJackets will host five of the 12 teams in the newly assigned Low-A East League: Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros), Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), and the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox). Augusta, Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach are in the South Division, with Fayetteville and Kannapolis in the Central Division. The GreenJackets will travel to the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers), of the Central Division, for a 6-game road for a series in August.

The CSRA has been buzzing since the GreenJackets were invited by the Atlanta Braves to be their Low-A affiliate. The GreenJackets accepted the Professional Development League (PDL) offer and announced their official affiliation with the Braves on February 12th. The full promotional schedule; including official game times, post-game fireworks shows, giveaways and theme programs will be released by the GreenJackets in the future. 2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

