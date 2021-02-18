We're Back, Hillcats Announce 2021 Schedule

Lynchburg, Va. - Don't call it a comeback, Hillcats have been here for years as they announce the 2021 Schedule. The Lynchburg Hillcats finally begin play at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday, May 4th against the Fredericksburg Nationals! Opening Night will include the highly anticipated Baby Southpaw bobblehead (picture included). The 2021 come-back season will conclude on the road as we knock-out the Fredericksburg Nationals. The final regular season home game of 2021 will be on Sunday, September 12th against our long-time 460 rivals the Salem Red Sox.

This year the Hillcats will host their 30th consecutive Independence Day Fireworks Celebration. The Weekend celebration at Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 will be against a new foe, the Delmarva Shorebirds. Giveaways for the 2021 season will be on Friday nights and include bobbleheads, t-shirts, patriotic cap, and other themed items.

"We are excited to host games that the community can look forward to." said Chris Jones, Hillcats President and General Manager. "This past year has been tough on so many and this is a sign we are starting to get back to normal. We cannot wait to open the gates at Bank of the James Stadium in 74 days!"

The 2021 schedule features 15 of the 20 series against Northern Division opponents with 36 games against Salem, 30 games against Delmarva, and 24 games against Fredericksburg. The full Low-A East League is comprised of 12 teams: Augusta GreenJackets, Carolina Mudcats, Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies, Delmarva Shorebirds, Down East Wood Ducks, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fredericksburg Nationals, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Lynchburg Hillcats, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Salem Red Sox.

All game times and a full promotional schedule for the 2021 season at Bank of the James Stadium will be announced at a later date. A full version of the 2021 schedule can be found attached to this press release. Game dates and times are subject to change.

2021 full season plans are now on sale. Mini-plan packages will go on sale Monday, March 1st. For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the Bank of the James Stadium Box Office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Low A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at Bank of the James Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Peter Billups at pbillups@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

