Woodies Sweep Battle of the Birds

Game 1

Game one of the series between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Down East Wood Ducks started out on August 1st with the Pelicans opening the game up with a four-run top of the first inning against Woodies starter McCarty. The game was suspended until the next day as a rouge storm came through. The game was picked back up today in the bottom of the first with the Pelicans leading 4-0. The Woodies put up three in the bottom of the second to bring the Pelicans lead back down to one as Gutierrez had a single with an RBI, Blackmon with a fielder's choice RBI and Piotto scored on an error. In the third the Pelicans scored one run on a sacrifice fly from Bateman, extending the lead to 5-3. The Woodies plated two in the bottom of the inning to tie it on a two-run blast by Villarroel.

In the fourth and fifth, the Woodies continued to score, two runs in the fourth coming from a two-RBI single from Cueva and a Piotto bomb in the fifth, putting the Woodies up 8-5. The Pelicans were the last to score in the first game as Garcia plated one on a double. The rest of the game went scoreless for an 8-6 Woodies victory.

Game 2

In game two of the series between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Down East Wood Ducks, the first three innings started off how the last three innings ended in game one, scoreless, as Curry and Ferris battled it out on the mound. The Woodies took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth with a walk, two singles, and a fielder's choice with an RBI to Gutierrez on the fielder's choice and two-RBI going to Scott in his Grainger Stadium debut. The Pelicans never got it started against Curry, as Curry exited after throwing 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up only 3 hits.

In the bottom of the fifth the Woodies added one more run to extend the lead to 4-0, with a single by newcomer Hurdle, a single by Cueva and a hit by pitch to Villarroel loaded the bases, and Hurdle scored on a wild pitch before the Pelicans could get out of the inning. The sixth inning went scoreless for both sides as the Pelicans were down to their final chance in the top of the seventh. The Pelicans gave the Woodies a scare, scoring three runs, with Morel smashing a two-run homer and with runners on first and second, a ball was thrown away trying to complete a double play, allowing the runner from second to score. The Woodies ended up winning the game 4-3 for two wins on the night.

The Wood Ducks (53-40) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (55-42) play game three tomorrow, August 3rd, with the Woodies leading the series 2-0, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Thirsty Thursday with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and Peanuts presented by Natural Light.

