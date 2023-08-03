Fireflies Washed Away in Augusta August 3
August 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - Tonight's Fireflies game with the Augusta GreenJackets has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday evening at 5:35 pm. Gates will open for the game at 4:30.
The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between them.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park at 7:05 pm tomorrow night. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 5.79 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Murphy (3-3, 5.11 ERA).
Columbia returns home for a 12-game homestand vs the Charleston RiverDogs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 8-20 at Segra Park. Join us for Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night August 12, a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead night August 18 and Faith & Family Night August 19. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2023
- Fireflies Washed Away in Augusta August 3 - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats and Red Sox Postponed - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Chirinos Named Carolina League Player of the Month for July - Carolina Mudcats
- Curet Repeats as Carolina League Pitcher of the Month in July - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.3 at Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
- Woodies Sweep Battle of the Birds - Down East Wood Ducks
- Pelicans Drop Two to Wood Ducks on Wednesday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.