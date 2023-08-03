Fireflies Washed Away in Augusta August 3

August 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - Tonight's Fireflies game with the Augusta GreenJackets has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday evening at 5:35 pm. Gates will open for the game at 4:30.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between them.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park at 7:05 pm tomorrow night. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 5.79 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Murphy (3-3, 5.11 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a 12-game homestand vs the Charleston RiverDogs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 8-20 at Segra Park. Join us for Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night August 12, a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead night August 18 and Faith & Family Night August 19. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.