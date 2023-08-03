Lynchburg Hands Delmarva Eighth Straight Defeat

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-20) were unable to end their losing streak on Thursday night as the Lynchburg Hillcats (18-15) defeated them 12-7.

Lynchburg took the lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Angel Genao, making it 1-0 Hillcats after an inning.

They'd add three more runs to that lead in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Bubba Filia, and a two-run double by Lexur Saduy put the Shorebirds behind 4-0.

Delmarva would get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Rolphy Cruz to score Anderson De Los Santos, pulling the Shorebirds within three at 4-1.

But the Hillcats would quickly respond by scoring two more runs in the fourth, and three in the fifth to balloon their advantage to 9-1.

The Shorebirds would deliver a counterpunch in the bottom half of the frame as they score three runs themselves on a wild pitch with the bases loaded as Carter Young touched home. Angel Tejada then plated two on a single as Noelberth Romero and Erison Placencia each scored to make it a 9-4 game.

The Hillcats would respond with two more runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to match their largest lead of the game at eight runs as they moved ahead 12-4.

In the eighth, Delmarva would look to stir up another rally as they scored three more on an RBI double by Erison Placencia. Angel Tejada then followed with another two-run single to give him a career-best 4 RBI, trimming the deficit to 12-7.

But that is as close as Delmarva could get as the Hillcats went on to win 12-7, giving them their third straight win in the series.

Zach Jacobs (7-2) was the winning pitcher in relief for the Hillcats with Juan Rojas (0-1) taking the loss in relief for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will look to return to the win column next on Friday night as Yaqui Rivera gets the ball against left-hander Adam Tulloch for Lynchburg with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

