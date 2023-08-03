Pelicans Drop Two to Wood Ducks on Wednesday Night

August 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Wednesday night saw the completion of a suspended game and was followed by a seven-inning contest as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell in both affairs 8-6 and 4-3 to the Down East Wood Ducks. By losing the first two games of the series, the Pelicans slipped to a 55-42 record and 16-16 in the second half. The Wood Ducks improved to 53-40 and also stand at 16-16 in the second half after both teams clinched first-half titles.

Game One: After jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first on Tuesday before rain moved the game to Wednesday night, the Pelicans sacrificed three runs in the second, two in the third, two more in the fourth, and one in the fifth as they dropped the suspended game 8-6.

Reivaj Garcia (2-5, 2B, RBI) provided the only multi-hit performance for the Birds with a run driven in. Parker Chavers (1-4, RBI, BB) and Brett Bateman (0-2, RBI, BB) were credited with the other two RBI as the Pelicans went just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position,.

The loss went to Nick Hull (6-3) after allowing seven runs, six earned through his three-inning outing with three hits and four walks. The Pelicans gave up multiple home runs in a game for just the sixth time this season.

Down East's power came from Miguel Villarroel (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) with a two-run home run in the third and Konner Piotto (2-4, HR, RBI) smashing a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Danyer Cueva (1-5, 2 RBI) also brought home a pair of runs from the leadoff spot.

Dylan MacLean (6-2) started the suspended game on Wednesday and allowed just one earned run through four innings while striking out seven to earn the win. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa retired the side in the ninth to pick up the save.

Game Two: The Pelicans fell one run shy with a late comeback but still dropped the seven-inning game 4-3. All three of their runs were scored in the final frame.

Rafael Morel (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) got the Birds on the scoreboard with a two-run homer with nobody out in the top of the seventh. Later that inning, Pedro Ramirez (1-3) scored as Reivaj Garcia (1-3) hit into a force-out but still reached on a throwing error. With runners on second and third and two outs, Jefferson Rojas (0-4) lined out to end the game and cut the rally.

Despite striking out a career-high nine batters through 3 1/3 innings, starter Jackson Ferris (0-2) took the loss with one earned run and two walks without allowing a hit. Gregori Montano sacrificed the remaining three runs off four hits and a walk in his lone inning of work.

Quincy Scott (1-3, 2 RBI) drove in two runs for the Wood Ducks on a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth. Down East collected just four hits with all of them being singles in the win.

Aidan Curry (6-2) took the win by lasting five innings without allowing a run and striking out five. The three runs in the seventh were charged to Bryan Magdaleno as he allowed four hits in the final frame.

Myrtle Beach and Down East will meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2023

Pelicans Drop Two to Wood Ducks on Wednesday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.