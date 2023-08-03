FredNats and Red Sox Postponed

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Tonight's game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to weather.

The two teams will play a 7-inning doubleheader tomorrow, with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Fans that had tickets to tonight's game can exchange them at the box office for a future home game of equal or lesser value, including both games of tomorrow's doubleheader.

