FredNats and Red Sox Postponed
August 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Tonight's game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to weather.
The two teams will play a 7-inning doubleheader tomorrow, with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Fans that had tickets to tonight's game can exchange them at the box office for a future home game of equal or lesser value, including both games of tomorrow's doubleheader.
