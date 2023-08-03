Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.3 at Augusta

August 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-1, 5.79 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Murphy (3-3, 5.11 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a 12-game homestand vs the Charleston RiverDogs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 8-20 at Segra Park. Join us for Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night August 12, a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead night August 18 and Faith & Family Night August 19. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

RAMIREZ'S FOUR-HIT NIGHT PROPELS FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: Columbia used a three-hit night from Jean Ramirez, who smashed his fifth homer of the year and a double in a 9-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at SRP Park. The Fireflies' big inning came in the seventh. Jean Ramirez set the tone with a lead-off homer to right field that put Columbia in-front 6-3. The scoring didn't stop there though. Trevor Werner collected his first RBI as Austin Charles was able to walk in from third on a two bagger to the left field wall. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez singled to score Daniel Vazquez from third and Werner from second, giving Columbia a 9-3 lead as the teams headed to the stretch. Brett Squires added a two out, bases loaded single in the fifth to score Ramirez and Charles to give Columbia a 5-1 lead.

BLUE JEAN NIGHT: Last night, Jean Ramirez became the second Fireflies player to have four hits in a game this season--joining himself when he accomplished the feat May 2 vs Myrtle Beach. The last Fireflies player not named Jean Ramirez to have a four-hit game was Carter Jensen last season. Ramirez had a double, a homer and closed out the night with a pair of singles. He finished a triple shy of becoming the first Fireflies player to hit for the cycle.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 1.61 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

CATCHING UP: Last week, the Fireflies catching room had a monumental series at the plate. All three catchers had a homer and Dionmy Salon led the Fireflies with a .444 average in three games. Hayden Dunhurst also had a .400 average in a trio of games in the series. After a two-hit game Sunday, Omar Hernandez had the third-best average amongst Fireflies bats, going .333 in the series. The three's OPS were all over .900 for the week, going 1.434, 1.355 and .908 in the same order as they were just listed. On the season, Dunhurst is hitting .185 in 16 games and Salon is hitting .204 in 56 games while Hernandez leads the way, hitting .243 in 64 games.

ROLLING RAMSEY: Ryan Ramsey came out and had another phenomenal game Saturday vs Carolina. The southpaw worked 5.1 scoreless innings with six punchouts while allowing only a pair of hits and a walk. Ramsey has not allowed a run since the third inning of his first start of the season back on April 15 at Charleston. Since then, he has spun 25.1-consecutive innings without allowing a run. The mark is the third-longest streak in Fireflies history without allowing a run. It trails Adonis Uceta who went 29.1 innings from May 11-July 22, 2017 and Matt Blackham who worked 26.2 frames from July 4-September 1, 2017.

LET THEM COOK: After Shane Panzini spun five, one-run innings last night vs Augusta, the Fireflies rotation has been on fire during their three-game winning streak. Mauricio Veliz started the trend with seven shutout innings and after the off-day, Ben Hernandez kept it up with his first quality start of his career. All-in-all, the rotation has allowed only one run in its last 18 innings (0.50 ERA).

