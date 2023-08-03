Curet Repeats as Carolina League Pitcher of the Month in July

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Yoniel Curet has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for July; Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon. The right-hander is a repeat winner of the award, having also earned the recognition in June. Curet has been the most dominant pitcher in the circuit as the RiverDogs have put together the best second half record in the league.

Curet went 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in five games (four starts), allowing three earned runs over 21.2 innings. The opponent mustered just five hits over the five appearances. He led Minor League Baseball in batting average against (.074) and was the only pitcher in the minors with more than 21.0 innings pitched to allow fewer than 10 hits. His 37 strikeouts led the league and in his final start of the month (July 28), he set a career-high by striking out 11 of the 13 batters he retired against Augusta.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Curet as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. The 20-year-old finished the 2022 season with the RiverDogs after a stellar campaign in the FCL. His professional career began in the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

Curet and the RiverDogs continue an important series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at The Joe on Thursday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

