Woodies Rally Past Woodpeckers, Outlast Rain, Win Ninth Straight

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks let a 3-0 lead slip away in the middle innings, but came back late, and waited out a 2:28 rain delay, to defeat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 5-4, Saturday.

The win is the ninth straight victory for Down East (22-8), and the tenth in comeback fashion this season. The Woodies have now won all five games against the Woodpeckers (15-15) so far this season.

Down East struck first in the third inning. After a Tyreque Reed walk, Yohel Pozo launched his second home run of the season to left field, to put the Woodies in front, 2-0.

They then added a run in the third, when Ryan Dorow walked, and two batters later, Julio Pablo Martinez doubled off the wall in left, to make it a 3-0 advantage.

Jason Bahr went four innings in the start for the Woodies, giving up one run on three hits, he walked four and struck out two. The lone run against him came in the fourth inning, when Jake Adams walked, and two batters later, Corey Julks drove him home with a double to right-center.

The Woodpeckers added a pair of runs in the fifth against Francisco Villegas. Jacob Meyers hit a solo home run with two outs, and then Seth Beer doubled, and Adams drove him in, to tie the game at 3-3.

J.P. France made the start for Fayetteville, going six innings, allowing three runs on three hits, he walked four, and struck out three.

The Woodpeckers would take the lead in the seventh when Beer launched a solo homer to right, his seventh of the season, to make it 4-3.

However, the Woodies would rally in the eighth. Leody Taveras reached on an infield single with two out, and then Anderson Tejeda singled to right. Dorow then drew a walk against Tommy DeJuneas (loss, 0-1) to load the bases. Then Diosbel Arias lined a single to center, to plate two runs, and give the Woodies the lead back, at 5-4.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Michael Matuella (win, 2-0) pitching, the umpires called for the tarp, leading to a rain delay of 2:28.

Peter Fairbanks (save, 2) entered following the delay to pick up the final five outs, and secure the win for Down East.

Tomorrow, right-hander Chad Donato (3-2, 5.12) will make the start for the Woodpeckers, while Down East has yet to name a starter for the 2 p.m. contest. The broadcast will begin at 1:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

