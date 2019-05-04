Sedlock Shuts Down Hillcats

May 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





LYNCHBURG, VA. - The Frederick Keys (13-16) got a brilliant start from Cody Sedlock who blanked the Lynchburg Hillcats (15-15) on Saturday night 5-0 in a rain-shortened six-inning contest. Sedlock (2-0) limited the Hillcats to just two hits, all which came in the first inning, and two walks while striking out three in six scoreless innings. It is the second straight game the Keys have shutout the Hillcats.

Both teams were held scoreless unless Frederick broke through in the fifth. After Yeltsin Gudino doubled to put runners on second and third, Kirvin Moesquit cleared the bases on a triple to right field and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Keys up 3-0. The Keys continued to rally and scored two more runs on run-scoring hits from Jomar Reyes and J.C. Escarra to make it 5-0.

The Hillcats best chance came in the first inning when they advanced a runner to third but failed to score him after a groundout to shortstop to end the inning. Sedlock induced nine groundouts, including two double plays, and three fly balls. Juan Hillman (1-4) only allowed one hit through the first four innings, but was charged with all five runs after failing to finish the fifth inning.

The Keys conclude the weekend series against the Hillcats on Sunday, May 5. RHP Brenan Hanifee (2-2, 6.65 ERA) takes the mound against RHP Justin Garza (2-3, 5.97 ERA) with first pitch slated for 3:00pm. Pregame coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.