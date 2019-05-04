Hillcats Lose to Keys in Rain-Shortened Contest

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats failed to get runs across for the second game in a row, falling to the Keys 5-0 in six and a half innings.

The Keys (13-16) secured the series win over Lynchburg (15-15) with the win on Saturday, as the Hillcats were shut out for the sixth time this season.

The first several innings went by without incident as Juan Hillman (Loss, 1-4) and Cody Sedlock (Win, 2-0) found themselves in a pitchers' duel, cruising through four frames of work each.

In the top of the fifth inning, things began to unravel for Lynchburg. After Jean Carrillo grounded out to second base to record the first out of the inning, the hit parade commenced. Cole Billingsley reached on a walk and later got to third base on a double by Yeltsin Gudino. Kirvin Moesquit knocked them both in on an RBI triple, and he later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Keys. Mason McCoy doubled to get himself into scoring position, and a single by Jomar Reyes brought him in. Reyes then scored on an RBI double by JC Escarra to complete the run scoring, giving Frederick a 5-0 advantage.

Both teams failed to get anything going in the innings that followed, and in the middle of the seventh inning the game was paused for a rain delay. After 37 minutes of deliberation, the game was called off and Frederick sealed its 5-0 victory.

Hillman ended the game with 4.2 innings of work, allowing five earned runs on five hits while striking out four batters. Felix Tati tossed the final 2.1 scoreless innings for Lynchburg.

Sedlock tossed a complete game in the rain-shortened contest, shutting out the Hillcats in six innings while striking out three batters.

Lynchburg will look to turn their fortunes around in the series finale on Sunday. The Keys will send right-hander Brenan Hanifee (2-2, 6.65) to the mound in their attempt at earning the sweep. The Hillcats will counter with right-handed pitcher Justin Garza (2-3, 5.97), who is looking for his second straight win. First pitch will be at 3 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air beginning at 2:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

Sunday's contest will also be a Sandlot Sunday, in which all kids in attendance can run the bases after the conclusion of the ballgame.

