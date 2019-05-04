Potomac and Winston-Salem Postponed in Woodbridge
May 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release
Woodbridge, VA---Inclement weather has postponed Friday night's matchup between the Potomac Nationals (11-18) and the Winston-Salem Dash (16-13) at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.
Saturday night's game vs. Winston-Salem will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 4th at Northwest Federal Field, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05pm.
Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open for the doubleheader at 12:00pm.
