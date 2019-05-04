Potomac and Winston-Salem Postponed in Woodbridge

May 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA---Inclement weather has postponed Friday night's matchup between the Potomac Nationals (11-18) and the Winston-Salem Dash (16-13) at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.

Saturday night's game vs. Winston-Salem will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 4th at Northwest Federal Field, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05pm.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open for the doubleheader at 12:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.