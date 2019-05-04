RHP Alec Hansen promoted to Double-A Birmingham

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Alec Hansen promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

- RHP Jose Nin transferred from Triple-A Charlotte to Winston-Salem

A former second-round pick, Hansen posted a 2.13 ERA in nine appearances for Winston-Salem this year. The right-hander also yielded just one hit in 12.2 innings pitched while striking out 21 batters. Hansen held hitters to an .025 batting average against.

Nin made one appearance with the Knights, allowing two runs in 1.2 innings pitched on May 1 against Gwinnett. With Winston-Salem this year, Nin is posting a 3.65 ERA in eight appearances.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five players on the injured list.

