Dash, P-Nats Postponed on Saturday Due to Rain

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Due to rain in the Woodbridge area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against the Nationals on Saturday night at Pfitzner Stadium has been postponed. As a result, the postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Fans can catch all of the action for Sunday's doubleheader at wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App. Right-hander Lincoln Henzman (1-0, 3.75 ERA) will take the hill in game one for the Dash, while righty Zach Lewis (2-1, 5.18 ERA) will get the ball in game two.

Following the trip to Potomac and an off day on Monday, Winston-Salem will begin a six-game homestand against Lynchburg and Down East from May 7-12. The three-game set with Lynchburg will include a Taco Tuesday, a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Highlights for the three-game series with Down East include a Fireworks Friday, a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday, and a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance, will take place following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

