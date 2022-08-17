Woodies Fall in Opener Versus Myrtle Beach

Mitch Bratt started on the mound for the Woodies in game one of the six game set versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, opening up with a 2.35 ERA. Bratt had a strong outing tonight, throwing seven strikeouts through four innings of work, before being taken out in the top of the fifth, after a batter reached on an error and Bratt gave up a single with no outs. The starter for the Pelicans, Tyler Santana was also on a tear, with five strikeouts through four innings, as a pitching duel commenced in Kinston.

Dylan MacLean was given the ball, replacing Bratt in the top of the fifth, after a rain delay of 25 minutes, and the first batter, Ethan Hearn, struck a three run home run to give the Pelicans the lead at 3-0. Also, Liam Spence who reached on an error, was driven in on a sac fly to right field by Felix Stevens to take the lead up to 4-0. Santana surprisingly came back into pitch after the rain delay and threw two innings, going six up, six down against Woodies batters.

The Woodies tried to mount a comeback in the 9th but it was too little too late, as Miguel Villarroel drove in two runs on a single, scoring Cam Cauley and Marcus Smith, who also had singles in the inning. The Woodies fall 4-2, as the Pelicans starter Tyler Santana is credited with the win and Andricson Salvador acquired the save on the night.

The Wood Ducks (55-54) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (69-40) play game two tomorrow on Wednesday, August 17th, with the first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

