Four-Run Fifth Moves Pelicans Past Wood Ducks

After four straight losses to end the series last weekend, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans got back to their winning ways with a 4-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks in the series opener on Tuesday night. The Pelicans improved to 69-40 with a 22-21 second-half record, while the Wood Ducks dropped to 55-54 and 22-21 in the second half.

With his three-run home run in the top of the fifth, Ethan Hearn (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) led the Birds' lineup with Felix Stevens (1-3, RBI) hitting a sacrifice fly in the same inning. Myrtle Beach collected five hits for the game and stranded just four.

Tyler Santana (11-1) posted another fantastic start with six shutout innings and six strikeouts. Santana allowed just two hits and walked two in his league-leading 11th win of the year. Andricson Salvador struck out the final batter to pick up his first save of the year.

Down East scored both runs in the final inning with Miguel Villarroel (1-3, 2 RBI, BB) hitting a two-run single. Maximo Acosta (2-4) had the only multi-hit game with a pair of singles from the lead-off spot of the lineup.

Starting pitcher Mitch Bratt (4-4) took the loss with two runs, one earned allowed in his four innings of work. Bratt struck out seven before he was taken out following a rain delay. Dylan MacLean followed by giving up the home run and pitching two innings in relief.

It was a quiet game up until the top of the fifth when Alejandro Rivero reached base off a fielding error in left and Scott McKeon singled to put runners on the corners for the Pelicans. The game entered a 25-minute rain delay which saw Bratt get taken out for MacLean out of the bullpen. As the first batter out of the delay, Hearn hit his eighth home run of the season to right field for a three-run shot to put Myrtle Beach in front 3-0. The bases loaded with a fielding error, a single, and a walk as Stevens came up with one out. He flew a ball to right field for a sacrifice fly to score Liam Spence from third that giving the Birds a 4-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks were held scoreless up until the ninth when they loaded the bases on reliever Saul Gonzalez with two outs. Villarroel grounded a single to left that plated two runs and put the tying run on base. Gonzalez came out for Salvador who struck out Tucker Mitchell to end the game.

Game two will be on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

