INF Alberis Ferrer Reinstated from Injured List

August 17, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of INF Alberis Ferrer from the injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players.

In summary: 8/17: INF Alberis Ferrer reinstated from Carolina injured list.

