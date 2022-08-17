Bullpen Dominates as Mudcats Win Second Straight 6-5

August 17, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL)







ZEBULON - Jesus Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a home run, Jadher Areinamo went 2-for-3 with a game tying single and relievers Miguel Guerrero and Michele Vassalotti combined for seven scoreless innings as the Carolina Mudcats won their second straight game 6-5 versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (23-21, 57-53) first led 3-0 in the second after Areinamo, Hendry Mendez and Robert Moore each picked up a RBI with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and consecutive bases loaded walks respectively. Starter Jeferson Figueroa went on to lose that early lead though in the top of the third after giving up a grand slam to Fayetteville's Zach Dezenzo and one other run in the inning.

Trailing 5-3, Carolina would come right back as Chirinos homered to start the Carolina half of third. Areinamo then tied it later in the third with a two-out RBI single off starter Miguel Ullola. Jace Avina later broke the tie with a bases loaded walk in the sixth as Carolina took its 6-5 lead.

Figueroa started for the Mudcats and pitched into the third before leaving with an apparent injury. He faced five batters in the third, but did not record an out while finishing with five runs on four hits over two (plus) innings pitched.

Guerrero (2-1) followed and would go on to pitch through four scoreless innings with four strikeouts while earning the victory. Guerrero allowed an inherited runner to score and walked three in the victory. Vassalotti (S, 6) then finished it for Carolina as he worked through three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, two walks and one hit allowed.

Ullola started for the Woodpeckers (16-28, 47-62) and ended up allowing five runs on five hits over two and 2/3 innings. He also walked three and struck out six before leaving with two outs in the third. Jacob DeLabio finished the third for Ullola, but recorded just the one out before departing. Vallento Bellozo took over in the fourth and went the rest of the way with one run allowed on three hits over five innings. Bellozo (0-1) ended up with the loss after hitting Avina with the bases loaded in the sixth, allowing the Mudcats to the lead for good.

The victory lifted the Mudcats into a 2-0 lead in the series. It also kept them in a tie for second place with the Down East Wood Ducks in the Carolina League North second half playoff race. Both the Wood Ducks and Mudcats are 5.5 games back of the Fredericksburg Nationals with 22 games remaining this season.

HOME RUNS:

Fayetteville: Dezenzo (3, 3rd inning off Figueroa, 3 on, 0 out).

Carolina: Chirinos (10, 3rd inning off Ullola, 0 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Chirinos, 1B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Mendez, DH (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Whitaker, LF (Fayetteville): 2-for-2, 1 2B

Loftin, SS (Fayetteville): 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Cole Jr., RF (Fayetteville): 2-for-4, 1 R

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Guerrero (W, 2-1) (Carolina): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Vassalotti (S, 6) (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

DeLabio (Fayetteville): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Bellozo (L, 0-1) (Fayetteville): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 3, Woodpeckers 0) -- Jesus Chirinos singles up the middle. Jace Avina flies out to Jacob Melton. Luis Castillo walks, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Hedbert Perez singles to center field, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd; Luis Castillo to 2nd. Jadher Areinamo hit by pitch, Jesus Chirinos scores; Luis Castillo to 3rd; Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Alex Hall strikes out swinging. Hendry Mendez walks, Luis Castillo scores; Hedbert Perez to 3rd; Jadher Areinamo to 2nd. Robert Moore walks, Hedbert Perez scores; Jadher Areinamo to 3rd; Hendry Mendez to 2nd. Eric Brown Jr. strikes out on foul tip.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Woodpeckers 3rd (Woodpeckers 5, Mudcats 3) -- Zach Cole Jr. singles to right field. Jose Alvarez singles to right field, Zach Cole Jr. to 2nd. Jacob Melton walks, Zach Cole Jr. to 3rd; Jose Alvarez to 2nd. Zach Dezenzo hits a grand slam to left field on a 1-2 pitch, Zach Cole Jr. scores; Jose Alvarez scores; Jacob Melton scores. Collin Price walks. Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Jeferson Figueroa. Tyler Whitaker walks, Collin Price to 2nd. Jackson Loftin doubles to left field, Collin Price scores; Tyler Whitaker to 3rd. Garrett McGowan strikes out swinging. Leosdany Molina strikes out swinging. Zach Cole Jr. strikes out swinging.

(5 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Woodpeckers 5, Mudcats 5) -- Jesus Chirinos hits a home run to right field on a 3-1 pitch. Jace Avina struck out looking. Luis Castillo singles to left-center field. Luis Castillo steals 2nd base. Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo singles up the middle, Luis Castillo scores. Pitcher Change: Jacob DeLabio replaces Miguel Ullola. Alex Hall singles to right-center field, Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Hendry Mendez walks, Alex Hall to 2nd. Robert Moore grounds out, Leosdany Molina to Jose Alvarez.

(2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 6, Woodpeckers 5) -- Alex Hall strikes out swinging. Hendry Mendez singles to deep shortstop. Robert Moore singles through the hole at second base, Hendry Mendez to 2nd. Eric Brown Jr. pops out to Collin Price in foul territory. Jesus Chirinos walks, Hendry Mendez to 3rd; Robert Moore to 2nd. Jace Avina walks, Hendry Mendez scores; Robert Moore to 3rd; Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Luis Castillo grounds out, Jose Alvarez to Valente Bellozo.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

