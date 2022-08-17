Rutledge Spins Gem, FredNats Win Second Straight in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA - Jackson Rutledge pitched seven shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts, and the FredNats won their second straight in Lynchburg by a final score of 3-1.

Rutledge allowed just three hits and retired the final 12 men he faced in a row. His previous career high for strikeouts in an outing was nine back in his rookie year in 2019. Rutledge has now won three out of his past four starts.

On offense, the FredNats got going early for the second straight night. After leading off the 2nd inning with a single, Trey Lipscomb came around to score on an RBI double from Geraldi Diaz, who narrowly missed a home run off the top of the wall.

Branden Boissiere continued his hot stretch in the 3rd inning, driving in Jacob Young for the second run. Lynchburg made a throwing error from the outfield on the base hit from Boissiere that allowed J.T. Arruda to score a second run on the play for a 3-0 lead, which would be all the offense the FredNats could muster.

Young and Boissiere paced the FredNats with two hits apiece as both extend their hitting streaks to nine games and four games respectively.

Cody Greenhill pitched a perfect 8th inning with two strikeouts, and Riggs Threadgill did allow a run in the bottom of the 9th, but induced a game-ending double play with the tying run at the plate for his sixth save of the year.

The two team will be back at it tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in Lynchburg with Andry Lara on the mound for the FredNats.

