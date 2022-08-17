Rutledge Spins Gem, FredNats Win Second Straight in Lynchburg
August 17, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA - Jackson Rutledge pitched seven shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts, and the FredNats won their second straight in Lynchburg by a final score of 3-1.
Rutledge allowed just three hits and retired the final 12 men he faced in a row. His previous career high for strikeouts in an outing was nine back in his rookie year in 2019. Rutledge has now won three out of his past four starts.
On offense, the FredNats got going early for the second straight night. After leading off the 2nd inning with a single, Trey Lipscomb came around to score on an RBI double from Geraldi Diaz, who narrowly missed a home run off the top of the wall.
Branden Boissiere continued his hot stretch in the 3rd inning, driving in Jacob Young for the second run. Lynchburg made a throwing error from the outfield on the base hit from Boissiere that allowed J.T. Arruda to score a second run on the play for a 3-0 lead, which would be all the offense the FredNats could muster.
Young and Boissiere paced the FredNats with two hits apiece as both extend their hitting streaks to nine games and four games respectively.
Cody Greenhill pitched a perfect 8th inning with two strikeouts, and Riggs Threadgill did allow a run in the bottom of the 9th, but induced a game-ending double play with the tying run at the plate for his sixth save of the year.
The two team will be back at it tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in Lynchburg with Andry Lara on the mound for the FredNats.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 17, 2022
- Bullpen Dominates as Mudcats Win Second Straight 6-5 - Carolina Mudcats
- Rutledge Spins Gem, FredNats Win Second Straight in Lynchburg - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies Blow Away Cannon Ballers 12-1 - Columbia Fireflies
- 'Birds' Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to Red Sox - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Pitching and Power Guide RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 5-1 - Charleston RiverDogs
- RiverDogs Handle GreenJackets to Win Game Two - Augusta GreenJackets
- Hillcats Suffer 3-1 Loss - Lynchburg Hillcats
- INF Alberis Ferrer Reinstated from Injured List - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes August 17 vs Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Woodies Fall in Opener Versus Myrtle Beach - Down East Wood Ducks
- Delmarva Turn Lights out on Salem Comeback - Salem Red Sox
- Four-Run Fifth Moves Pelicans Past Wood Ducks - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- New Arrivals Help 'Birds Throttle Red Sox - Delmarva Shorebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- Rutledge Spins Gem, FredNats Win Second Straight in Lynchburg
- Huge 7th Inning Pushes FredNats to Series Opening Win in Lynchburg
- Boissiere's big day leads FredNats to series finale win over Augusta
- Frizzell Homers Again, GreenJackets win handily over FredNats
- Greenjackets Pull Away From Frednats Late on Firework Friday