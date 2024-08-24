Wood Ducks Hold on for 3-2 Victory

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted game 5 of the series against the Delmarva Shorebirds today.

The Shorebirds started off the game strong by scoring one early via a triple followed by a single. The Wood Ducks were able to counter in the bottom of the first due to two singles, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly. The Woodies and Shorebirds were tied 1-1 after the first inning. It was a quick second inning with both teams going three up, three down. Delmarva was able to get a runner with a double, but they were caught trying to steal third to end the top of the third. The Woodies had two base runners on in the bottom of the third thanks to a single from Cook and Vargas reaching on a fielding error by the Shorebirds second baseman (Stafford), but they were both left stranded. The game was tied 1-1 after three innings.

It was a quick top of the fourth inning for the Shorebirds as they went three up, three down.

The Woodies were able to score a run in the bottom of the fourth. It started with a single from Mejia, followed by Mendez getting hit by a pitch, a walk to Pollard and then a pop out to left field. Woodies up 2-1 after four innings. Delmarva left one base runner stranded after a single from Cuevas. While the Woodies left two base runners stranded after a walk to Hartl and a single by Mejia. The Shorebirds started the top of the sixth with a single from Overn followed by a single from Anderson, but they were both left on base. The Woodies went three up, three down in the bottom of the sixth. The Woodies were up 2-1 after six innings.

The Shorebirds and Woodies both leave a runner stranded in the seventh inning. The Shorebirds scored one run in the top of the eighth inning thanks to a single, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly. The Woodies start off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk to Mejia who was able to advance to send after a wild pitch. Mejia scores of a line drive single to right field by Torres. The Shorebirds threaten to tie the game with getting the bases loaded in the top of the ninth but are ultimately unsuccessful.

The Woodies beat the Shorebirds 3-2 on 6 hits and 1 error. The Shorebirds scored 2 on 7 hits and 3 errors. Wynyard was awarded the win for the Wood Ducks after pitching 3.1 innings giving up 3 hits. Sanchez was awarded the save after pitching 1.0 innings, giving up 0 hits and striking out two batters. Rojas was given the loss for the Shorebirds after pitching 4.0 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out four batters. The Shorebirds left 7 base runners on, while the Woodies left 9.

