Shorebirds Fall in Back-And-Forth Game to Wood Ducks
August 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (46-72, 23-30) were narrowly defeated by the Down East Wood Ducks (59-54, 24-24) for the second night in a row as they fell 3-2.
Delmarva quickly grabbed the lead in the top of the first as Ryan Stafford brought home Austin Overn who led off the game with a triple, making it 1-0 Shorebirds.
Down East responded in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Ben Hartl to tie the game at one.
The Wood Ducks used a dropped fly ball in the fourth to take the lead, putting Delmarva behind for the first at 2-1.
With the score still 2-1 in the eighth, Austin Overn put himself in position to score after starting the inning with his fourth hit. He stole second and third base and that helped Ryan Stafford bring him home as he plated Overn with a sacrifice fly to center, leveling the game at two.
In the bottom half, Down East recaptured the lead with a two-out, RBI single by Marcos Torres that scored Esteban Mejia from second, making it 3-2 Wood Ducks after eight.
The Shorebirds put together a strong threat in the final inning as they loaded the bases with two outs, but could not push the tying run across, giving the Wood ducks a 3-2 victory.
Kai-Noa Wynyard (1-1) was awarded the win in relief with Juan Rojas (3-5) taking the loss. Justin Sanchez (2) picked up the save.
Delmarva looks to close out the series with a win on Sunday with Blake Money taking the mound, opposed by RHP Willian Bornie for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
