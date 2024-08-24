Columbia's Pitching Staff Notches Seventh Shutout of 24

August 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Austin Charles of the Columbia Fireflies receives congratulations after his home run

(Columbia Fireflies) Austin Charles of the Columbia Fireflies receives congratulations after his home run(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies rode a hot start from Hiro Wyatt and four shutout innings from the bullpen to a 4-0 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park Saturday night. The win was their seventh shutout of the 2024 season.

The Fireflies wasted no time leaving their mark on the scoreboard. Blake Mitchell worked a walk to reach base and Daniel Vazquez singled. Then Austin Charles deposited a ball into the seats in left field for a three-run home run. The blast increased the third baseman's team-leading RBI total to 57.

Columbia added another run in the fourth inning. With two outs, Daniel Vazquez recorded his second hit of the game. Derlin Figueroa followed with a hard-hit ball to the gap, plating Vasquez all the way from first base.

Hiro Wyatt twirled a gem in his fourth start in a Fireflies uniform. Wyatt struck out six of the first 10 hitters he faced and finished with a career-high seven punchouts. The young hurler twirled five shutout innings and only allowed three base runners (one walk, two hits).

The Fireflies bullpen picked up right where Wyatt left off in the sixth inning. Zachary Cawyer spun a scoreless inning in relief to keep the shutout going and struck out one. Mason Miller added a pair of scoreless innings in his Fireflies debut, but ran into trouble in the ninth inning.

Elvis Novas emerged from the bullpen facing a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the ninth inning. Novas forced the first batter he faced to pop out to short, then had some help from Charles on a leaping grab at third base for the second out. Novas punched out Jorgelys Mota to end the game, stranding the bases loaded and solidifying the seventh shutout of the season for Columbia's pitching staff.

Columbia's bullpen continues to dominate. Saturday's shutout drops the team bullpen ERA to 2.99 and further cements the group as the best in the minor leagues at this point of the season.

Fredericksburg's Brayan Romero (L, 0-1) received the loss. Romero was responsible for all of Columbia's four runs. Angel Roman worked the final three innings out of the pen for the Nationals. The lefty struck out three and only allowed one baserunner in a mop-up effort.

Columbia kicks-off their final game of the series at 5:05 tomorrow. RHP Logan Martin (3-3, 4.02 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Travis Sykora (3-3, 2.51 ERA).

The Fireflies conclude their series with Fredericksburg Sunday. This Sunday Funday, we will be recognizing Women in Sports! Join us as we celebrate the women in our front office and around the world who sports would not be the same without. We'll also have our traditional kids Sunday Funday festivities at the ballpark. Players will have a pre-game autograph session and after the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.