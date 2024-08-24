Augusta Rallies Past Mudcats

August 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Augusta GreenJackets scored twice in the seventh inning to take the lead for good as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 5-3 Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Augusta (42-73 overall, 15-35 second half) turned the game around against Morris Austin (L, 9-5). Harry Owen was issued a leadoff walk and two batters later Austin Machado flared a single down the left field line to put two runners on ahead of Colby Jones who socked a two-run double down the left field line to give the GreenJackets a 4-3 lead.

GreenJacket reliever David Rodgriguez (W, 1-3) would make that hold up as he allowed just one hit and struck out three over the final 3.1 innings to preserve the victory.

Carolina (70-47 overall, 29-23 second half) scored all three of their runs in the third inning against starter JR Ritchie. With one out and two runners on base, Filippo Di Turi sent a comebacker to Ritchie who fielded the baseball and threw wildly to second base allowing Yophery Rodriguez to score; on the same play, center fielder Jake Steels fired a ball back to the infield that rolled all the way to the third base dugout which permitted Juan Baez to cross home and tie the game at two. Later in the inning, David Garcia would single to left field to give the Mudcats a 3-2 lead. But the lead would be short-lived as Augusta would rally for the 5-3 victory.

Carolina and Augusta will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 inside Five County. The Mudcats send LHP Anthony Flores (1-0, 1.29) to the mound while Augusta will oppose with RHP Jacob Shafter (0-1, 3.18).

