Pelicans Lead from Start to Finish in Saturday Victory over RiverDogs

Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Charleson RiverDogs 4-1 on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of 4,772 fans. The RiverDogs lead in the south division playoff race was cut to 3.0 games over the Columbia Fireflies.

Myrtle Beach (24-24, 53-61) continued their theme of jumping ahead early in games. Ivan Brethowr was hit by a Santiago Suarez fastball to become the first baserunner to reach base and Alfonsin Rosario joined him with an infield hit later in the frame. That brought Jose Escobar to the plate, where he continued his domination of Charleston pitching with a two-run triple to dead center.

The Pelicans lead grew to 3-0 in the second. Owen Ayers opened that stanza with a double and later scored on an RBI single from Leonel Espinoza. Suarez ended his night after 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits.

The final run for the visitors was put on the board by designated Cam Smith. The 14th overall selection in this year's MLB Draft blasted a home run for the fifth straight game to make it 4-0. That blast set a new Myrtle Beach franchise record for consecutive games with a long ball.

The RiverDogs (31-20, 58-58) were on the verge of being shut out when the ninth began. However, the home team had other ideas, starting with a leadoff double to the right field corner from Adrian Santana. Following a line drive out from Aidan Smith, Jhon Diaz singled to right to put Charleston on the board. A single in the next at-bat from Enderson Delgado brought the tying run to the plate with just one out. Shane Marshall reset after a mound visit to retire Brady Marget on a line drive to second and Angel Mateo on a bouncer to short.

Delgado's late hit pushed his hit streak to nine games, matching the longest such streak compiled by a RiverDogs player this season. Santana had a big night at the plate, going 3-4 with a pair of doubles. Myrtle Beach received two hits each from Ayers and Carter Trice. Escobar finished with two RBI, raising his total to 11 in the last four games.

Samuel Mejia allowed one run while striking out four in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Cade Halemanu finished the night by working 2.0 scoreless innings.

The RiverDogs wore special purple uniforms that featured popular references to the famous sitcom "Friends" on Saturday evening. The uniforms are available to fans via online auction with the proceeds benefiting the MUSC Health Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Scenes from the show played on the video board throughout the game and fans were challenged to answer Friends-related Trivia.

The series will wrap up on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. with free parking and kids being welcomed to the field to run the bases after the game. LHP Jeremy Pilon (0-0, 0.00) will be making his debut at The Joe of a stellar performance in Kannapolis last week. Meanwhile, RHP JP Wheat (0-0, 6.32) will toe the rubber for Myrtle Beach.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

