Columbia Cruises Past Fredericksburg

August 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - In a reverse of the previous game, the Fireflies grabbed the momentum early tonight and led the whole way through, taking down Fredericksburg 4-0. The Nats are now 32-21 (67-52), and Columbia is 28-23 (63-53).

Austin Charles gave the Fireflies an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, when he launched his ninth home run of the year. It was a two-out, three-run blast to put Columbia up 3-0.

Derlin Figueroa tacked on another run in the bottom of the third inning, making it 4-0 Fireflies.

FXBG starter Brayan Romero limited the damage to just those four runs, but Columbia's Hiro Wyatt struck out seven Nats over five scoreless frames. The Firefly bullpen got through the eighth inning without a run, but Fredericksburg loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, prompting a pitching change away from Mason Miller.

They turned the ball over to their closer Elvis Novas, who retired the next three FredNat hitters to close out a 4-0 Columbia win. Wyatt (2-1) picked up the win on his line, Romero (0-1) took the loss, and Novas notched his seventh save in as many tries.

In the series finale tomorrow, Travis Sykora (4-3, 2.47) makes his second start of the week, and Columbia sends out Logan Martin (3-3, 4.02) in a 5:05 start.

