Smith Homers in Fifth Straight Game, Pelicans Defeat RiverDogs 4-1

August 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

For the fifth consecutive game, Cubs' 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith launched a home run as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-1 on Saturday night. A home run in five straight games sets a new Pelicans' franchise record. The Birds improved to 53-61 and 24-24 in the second half while the RiverDogs fell to 58-58 and 31-20 in the second half.

Smith's (1-4, HR, RBI) solo home run came in the seventh inning with two outs. Jose Escobar (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI) continued his strong week with a two-run triple in the first inning. Owen Ayers (2-4, 2 2B) smashed two doubles in the win.

With five shutout innings, Kenten Egbert (6-2) earned the win after tallying five strikeouts in his start. Sam Thoresen followed with two solid frames with no runs allowed and four strikeouts.

The RiverDogs' lone run came from Jhon Diaz (2-4, RBI) on an RBI single in the ninth inning. Charleston went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Saturday's loss went to starter Santiago Suarez (6-6) after allowing three earned runs in five innings with six hits surrendered. The bullpen allowed just one run through the final four innings.

The final game of the series is set for Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

