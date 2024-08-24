Jones, Rodriguez Lead Charge in Second Straight Road Win

August 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







ZEBULON, NC: Three unanswered runs in the final three innings for the GreenJackets were the difference in Saturday's matchup with the Carolina Mudcats, as Colby Jones played hero with the game-winning RBI in the 7th.

Jones' red-hot introduction to pro ball continued today, as the shortstop out of Northwest Florida State College went 2-5 with two RBI and two runs in today's game to raise his average to .326 in his first 14 games. Leading off for the first time as a pro, Jones stepped up with two on and one out in the 7th, and Augusta trailing 3-2. Jones cracked a double down the left field line to score both Harry Owen and Austin Machado and give Augusta the lead.

The runs scored were the GreenJackets' first since the second inning, having scored twice in the first two frames against starter Bishop Letson. Letson was well-versed in limiting damage, as Augusta left a man at third in both innings, with the two runs coming across on a groundout from Titus Dumitru and a double play off the bat of Austin Machado.

The GreenJackets received another strong start from Atlanta's #11 prospect JR Ritchie, who continues to dazzle in his return from injury. Ritchie went a career-high 5.2 innings, scattering 4 hits and not allowing an earned run. Ritchie left trailing 3-2, however, as Carolina scored thrice on unearned runs in the 4th. Two runs came home on a chaotic play off the bat of Filippo Di Turi that saw errors from both Ritchie and center fielder Jake Steels to tie the game, and two outs later an RBI single from David Garcia put the Mudcats in front.

The GreenJackets' 7th inning rally off of Morris Austin set the road side up nicely, but Augusta did not draw an easy breathe until the top of the 9th. Jones continued his dominant week with a leadoff single, and advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. After a grounder moved Jones to third, Titus Dumitru gashed a liner up the middle for his second RBI of the day to double the lead.

The win went to David Rodriguez, and he earned every inch of it in his longest relief outing of the year. Rodriguez twirled 3.1 scoreless innings behind JR Ritchie, allowing just one hit and striking out three. The win was the righty's first of his professional career, and snared the second win in as many nights for the GreenJackets via a 1-2-3 9th inning.

The week's series concludes tomorrow at 1:00 as the GreenJackets look to salvage a series split with three straight Ws to end the week. Jacob Shafer takes the ball after allowing just one hit in 3.2 innings last week, battling deceptive lefty Anthony Flores in his 2ndappearance and 1st start of the week. When Augusta returns home next week, the GreenJackets will play their final home series of the season, with 7 games in 6 days against the Columbia Fireflies beginning on Tuesday, August 27th. Tickets for the week's slate of games can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-9467.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.