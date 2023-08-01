Wood Ducks Game Postponed
August 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Kinston, N.C. - Due to weather conditions, tonight's game (August 1st) has been postponed. In lieu of today's game, we will play a single-admission double header tomorrow, August 2nd, starting at 5:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. The first game will be a full 9-inning game, while game two will be a 7-inning game. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game one. One ticket will get you into both games!
TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on August 1st, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2023 game (excluding playoffs)! You can exchange your tickets two ways:
Over the phone by calling 252-686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket office. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your August 1st game ticket. Tickets for August 1st are no longer valid for entry.
Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2023
- The Mudcats Took Game 1 of the de Facto Doubleheader 4-3 But Dropped Game 2 - Carolina Mudcats
- GreenJackets Come up 90 Feet Short in 11 Inning Duel - Augusta GreenJackets
- Nats Stifle Salem 5-1 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies Win 11-Inning Thriller in Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
- Hillcats Rally in Eighth to Defeat Shorebirds - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Wood Ducks Game Postponed - Down East Wood Ducks
- 2023 Draft Picks Cam Fisher, Garret Guillemette and Pascanel Ferreras Added to Woodpeckers Roster - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Columbia Fireflies: Roster Moves and Game Notes 8.1 at Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
- MLB and Softball Legends Heading to Fredericksburg for Home Run Derby X - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Brian Fitzpatrick Added; Jesus Parra Released - Carolina Mudcats
- Back to School Bash Returning to Segra Stadium - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Releases 2023 Inductees - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Wood Ducks Stories
- Wood Ducks Game Postponed
- Wood Ducks Homestand Preview
- Salem Smacks the Woodies
- Woodies 12 Hits Power Them Past the Red Sox
- Red Sox Rake Past Woodies