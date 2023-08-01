Wood Ducks Game Postponed

August 1, 2023 - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - Due to weather conditions, tonight's game (August 1st) has been postponed. In lieu of today's game, we will play a single-admission double header tomorrow, August 2nd, starting at 5:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. The first game will be a full 9-inning game, while game two will be a 7-inning game. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game one. One ticket will get you into both games!

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on August 1st, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2023 game (excluding playoffs)! You can exchange your tickets two ways:

Over the phone by calling 252-686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket office. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your August 1st game ticket. Tickets for August 1st are no longer valid for entry.

