Cermak Drives in Four as RiverDogs Beat Kannapolis 8-2

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to an 8-2 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The victory allowed the RiverDogs to move four games clear of Kannapolis, the second-place team in the Carolina League South Division. Outfielder Ryan Cermak homered and drove in four runs in front of a crowd of 2,769.

All of the run support the pitching staff of the RiverDogs (20-11, 47-50) needed was provided in the opening frame. Kannapolis starter Drew McDaniel opened the game with consecutive four-pitch walks, before striking out Xavier Isaac for the first out. Cermak bounced a ball toward short that Jacob Gonzalez threw wildly to first, allowing both runners to cross the plate for a 2-0 lead. Cermak scored on a groundout to third by Ryan Spikes and Jhon Diaz smacked a solo home run, his fifth of the season, to double the lead prior to the inning's conclusion.

Cristopher Barete opened the second with a bloop double down the left field line. He scored immediately on an RBI single to left field courtesy of catcher Mario Fernandez. Cermak closed the home team's scoring for the day with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, his third round-tripper of the year. McDaniel was ejected after the next pitch which came up and in, hitting Spikes.

Kannapolis (16-15, 51-45) had men on base all night, but mustered just a pair of runs against starter Trevor Martin. Bryce Willits opened the fifth inning with a single and raced to third on an ensuing double by Chris Lanzilli. Jhoneiker Betancourt put the Cannon Ballers on the board with a sacrifice fly to right in the next at-bat. A bases loaded walk of Lanzilli two innings later, put the final Kannapolis run on the board.

Martin earned his seventh win of the season by striking out eight and allowing two runs over 5.1 innings. He scattered four hits. The bullpen trio of Jack Hartman, Gerlin Rosario and Matt Wyatt did not allow a run over 4.0 combined frames.

The RiverDogs 11-hit effort was guided by two hits each from Carlos Colmenarez, Diaz and Fernandez. Diaz appeared to hit a second home run in the seventh inning, but the ball was ruled to have stayed in play, resulting in the runner being tagged out on his way to third base. Lanzilli finished the night 3-3 with a double and a run batted in to lead the Cannon Ballers

Actor Andy Buckley, most famous for his role as David Wallace in popular sitcom The Office, tossed out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. Buckley was in to host trivia this week at a pair of Charleston Sports Pub locations in the Lowcountry.

The RiverDogs and Cannon Ballers continue the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Throughout the game, fans will be treated to performances from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. It will be a battle of southpaws on the mound with LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (1-4, 4.06) tossing for Charleston and LHP Shane Murphy (4-4, 3.12) on the bump for Kannapolis.

