MLB and Softball Legends Heading to Fredericksburg for Home Run Derby X

August 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fredericksburg Nationals today announced a star-studded lineup of MLB and Softball Legends who will be attending Home Run Derby X at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on August 25-26.

Members of the public with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply for an opportunity to participate in a Tryout Day on Thursday August 25, with the aim of being selected to join the MLB and Softball Legends in a public Home Run Derby X event the next evening. Teams will compete for a cash prize as fans watch under the lights Fredericksburg's Virginia Credit Union Stadium on August 26.

The following players will be in action on August 26:

-Jocelyn Alo - renowned softball player who gained recognition for her powerful hitting and outstanding performances for the Oklahoma Sooners and the USA Softball Women's National Team. Alo is the NCAA all-time leader in home runs with 122.

-Jake Arrieta - former pitcher known for his dominant performances, including a Cy Young Award-winning season with the Chicago Cubs in 2015. Arrieta represented the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres during his career.

-Ian Desmond - three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a two-time MLB All-Star known for his versatility and all-around skills during his tenure with the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.

-Jonny Gomes - played for 8 MLB teams during his career, most notable with the Boston Red Sox where he won the 2013 World Series.

-Ashton Lansdell - a trailblazing infielder, Lansdell was the youngest player to make the USA Baseball roster at just 17 years old in 2018 and who made history as the first female to play baseball at the NJCAA level in 2021. She has now switched her focus to softball and has concluded her first season with FIU.

-Gerardo Parra - Two-time Gold Glove Award winner known for his energetic play, defensive prowess, and "Baby Shark" walk-up song that became an anthem during the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series run.

Brian Schneider, known for his catching skills and long tenure with various MLB teams, including Washington Nationals, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, will also be in attendance on Finals Night.

MLB Home Run Derby X is a new short format where teams of three hitters, male and female, go head-to-head with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching). The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length.

For further information regarding tickets, or to register to try out for the Fredericksburg MLB Home Run Derby X event, fans should click HERE.

For any media interested in attending, please contact Ben Carlton, FredNats Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant, at bcarlton@frednats.com to apply for a credential.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

