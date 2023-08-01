2023 Draft Picks Cam Fisher, Garret Guillemette and Pascanel Ferreras Added to Woodpeckers Roster

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have added three additional players from the Houston Astros 2023 draft ahead of Tuesday night's series opener against the Carolina Mudcats. Fourth round pick Cam Fisher, 15th rounder Garret Guillemette and 20th round selection Pascanel Ferreras make up the trio of new position players joining the club. All three are projected to debut in game two of Fayetteville's doubleheader, subject to change.

Fisher, a left-handed hitting outfielder, was drafted in the fourth round (131st overall) out of UNC Charlotte. He slashed .348/.501/.813 over 64 games and slugged 30 home runs in his final season for the 49ers, the third most homers in all of Division 1 baseball. Prior to Charlotte, Fisher played at Walters State CC in Morristown, TN.

Guillemette was drafted in the 15th round by Houston following a successful junior season catching for the Texas Longhorns. With Texas this past spring, Guillemette hit .298 with 11 HR, 18 doubles, 60 RBI and 34 walks. The Yorba Linda, California native played his first two college seasons at USC and was named to the All Pac-12 team his freshman season.

Selected with the final pick of the 2023 draft, Ferreras spent the recent collegiate season at Western Carolina as the Catamounts every-game shortstop. Ferreras hit .325 with 12 HR and 53 RBI as a junior and was named to the 2023 All Southern Conference first team. He attended Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.

The Woodpeckers remained at home for seven games through Sunday hosting the Carolina Mudcats. A doubleheader is scheduled for 5:05 PM on Tuesday with Segra Stadium gates opening at 4:30.

