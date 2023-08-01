Brian Fitzpatrick Added; Jesus Parra Released

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of LHP Brian Fitzpatrick from the 60-day injured list and the release of INF Jesus Parra.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary:

8/1: LHP Brian Fitzpatrick reinstated from injured list

8/1: INF Jesus Parra released by Milwaukee

Fitzpatrick will wear jersey No. 17.

