Brian Fitzpatrick Added; Jesus Parra Released
August 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of LHP Brian Fitzpatrick from the 60-day injured list and the release of INF Jesus Parra.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on the injured list.
In summary:
8/1: LHP Brian Fitzpatrick reinstated from injured list
8/1: INF Jesus Parra released by Milwaukee
Fitzpatrick will wear jersey No. 17.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2023
- Columbia Fireflies: Roster Moves and Game Notes 8.1 at Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
- MLB and Softball Legends Heading to Fredericksburg for Home Run Derby X - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Brian Fitzpatrick Added; Jesus Parra Released - Carolina Mudcats
- Back to School Bash Returning to Segra Stadium - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Releases 2023 Inductees - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.