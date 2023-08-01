Back to School Bash Returning to Segra Stadium

August 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Back to School Bash is returning to Segra Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second annual event will be open to the public with free school supplies, books, clothing, shoes, activities, and more for K-12 students.

The Back to School Bash is free to attend and open to the public. Students must be present to receive giveaways, and all items will be first come first served. After entering, guests will be directed along the first-base side of the concourse to pick up school supplies, to the Landing Deck for educational activities, then students 12-and-under can play at the Kid's Zone while high school students visit the third-base side for available opportunities, with the last stop behind home plate to pick out shoes and clothing for the new year.

The Woodpeckers' Back to School Bash is one of the largest school supply giveaways in Cumberland County. The inaugural event sent over 1,000 students home with brand new, free supplies to get the new school year started. This year, in addition to the giveaways, there will be organizations offering educational activities, such as hands-only CPR, stop the bleed, how to recycle, and more. The Woodpeckers will also have a table for information about the new Woodpeckers Sports Fund, available to Cumberland County high school athletes.

Over 40 local organizations are joining forces to make this event possible, with the goal of combining resources to make the greatest impact on incoming students. Attendees can look forward to learning more about these great organizations and what they do in our community. The Back to School Bash not only offers free necessities to lift the burden of back-to-school shopping, but is an exciting environment with learning opportunities and fun activities around the ballpark for all ages.

In preparation for the Back to School Bash, the Woodpeckers will be holding a school supply drive during the Awareness Week Homestand, Aug. 1-6. Fans can bring new donations to the Birds' Nest Team Store, open from 10 a.m. through the end of each game. For more information about Awareness Week or to view ticket options, please visit http://www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.