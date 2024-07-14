Wood Ducks End Doubleheader Split with No Hitter

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Salem Red Sox's for Christmas in July and a double header. In the top of the 1st the Red Sox had a single from Antonio Anderson and left him on first base. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 1st. In the top of the 2nd the Red Sox had a single Andy Lugo hit a single but left him on first base. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 2nd.

In the top of 3rd Anderson hit a double but was left on second base. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 3rd with a single from Esteban Mejia and got on second base by a groundout from Tommy Specht. Then Chandler Pollard hit a fly ball to left field and got on second base. Echedry Vargas reaches first base on a throwing error by shortstop Marvin Alcantara and Mejia scores, 0-1.

The top of the 4th starts for the Red Sox with a walk from Alcantara who then steals second base.

Freili Encarnacion is hit by a pitch then Natanael Yuten hits a homerun, 3-1. JoJo Blackmon hits a home run to start the bottom of the 4th for the Wood Ducks, 3-2. Then Jesus Lopez walks and Marcos Torres hits a single. A fielding error by Anserson allowed Mejia to get on base and Lopez to score, 3-3. The Red Sox change pitchers as Francis Hernadez comes in for Luis Cohen. Specht strikes out and then Pollard walks to load the bases.

In the top of the 5th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Josh Trentadue comes in for Paul Bonzagni.

The 5th and 6th inning was scoreless for both teams. In the bottom of the 7th the Red Sox changed pitchers as Nathanael Cruz came in for Francis Hernandez. In the bottom of the 8th, the Red Sox's start with Natanael Yuten reaching and Freili Encarnacion getting to third base on a fielder's choice.

Then Lugo hits a single to bring home Encarnacion, 4-3. Lugo steals second base and Yuten scores off of a throwing error by Lopez, 5-3. In the bottom of the 8th Lopez hits a single for the Wood Ducks bringing home Disla, 5-4. The Red Sox won the game 5-4 in extras with eight hits and two errors. The Wood Ducks had six hits and two errors.

Game 2

The Red Sox had two walks in the top of 1st but that was all. In the bottom of the 1st the Wood Ducks were three up and three down. In the top of the 2nd the Red Sox were three up and three down. In the bottom of the 2nd the Wood Ducks had a single from Julian Brock but that was all. The bottom of the 3rd started with Specht getting hit by a pitch. Wady Mendez hit a single and Specht was out at third base. Then Cueva hit a single and a throwing error by pitcher Michael Sansone allowed Wendez to score, 0-1.

The Red Sox were three up and three down in the top of the 4th. The bottom of the 4th started for the Wood Ducks with a double from Disla and then a single from Brock. Mejia doubles to left field bringing home Disla and Brock, 0-3. A field error by third baseman Fraymi De Leon allowed Mejia to score, 0-4.

In the top of the 5th the Red Sox had three strikeouts. In the bottom of the 5th the Red Soxs had some defensive changes as Lugo went to third base and Yuten came in to left field. Cueva grounds out to first baseman and the Red Soxs bring in Luis Talavera on the mound. Erick Alvarez walks, then steals second base and gets on third with a groundout from Disla.

In the top of the 6th inning the Wood Ducks switch pitchers as Adonis Villavicencio enters the game.

The Red Soxs get one walk and then three consecutive outs. In the bottom of the 6th, Mejia gets on base by a fielding error but is left on third. In the top of the 7th the Red Sox have a groundout, strikeout, and a flyout.

The Wood Ducks win the game 0-4 with six hits and zero errors. The Red Sox had zero hits and four errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Red Sox for family funday tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm. Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Join the Wood Ducks for $1 hot dogs, $6 meal deal, and postgame kids run the bases. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

