Mudcats Beat Nationals

July 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats prevailed in the final game before the All-Star break beating the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina (50-34 overall, 9-10 second half) took a tooth lead in the opening frame on a two-run smash by Yhoswar Garcia

Fredericksburg (49-36, 15-5 second half) got one back in the last of the second before the Mudcats added on.

In the fourth inning, the Mudcats opened things up with a four-run frame. The big blow in the inning was a three-run knock from Yophery Rodriguez.

Luis Castillo added an RBI double in the seventh to cap the scoring for the Mudcats.

Carolina will be back in action at Five County Stadium after the All-Star break on Friday, July 19 against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

