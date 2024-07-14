Olsavsky's Strong Day Leads Jackets over Woodpeckers

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: A back and forth ballgame in the final day before the All-Star break ended with a two-run eighth inning proving the difference, as the GreenJackets salvaged a series split with a 5-3 win.

With Augusta dealing with a dearth of available starters, the GreenJackets turned to young reliever Anthony Garcia for his first stateside start. Garcia began the bullpen day with a fantastic run of form, allowing just one run in 4+ innings to give the squad a chance.

Offensively, the GreenJackets got off to a hot start against righty Raimy Rodriguez, scoring thrice in the first two innings before Rodriguez settled in. A two-out error from Xavier Casserilla opened the door to extend the inning, and Kade Kern took advantage by lofting a double off the glove of Alejandro Nuñez in left for an early lead. Augusta would add two more in the 2nd thanks to RBIs from Robert Gonzalez and Leiker Figueroa, before Rodriguez settled in for two scoreless innings to end the day.

Fayetteville got themselves on the board in the top of the 5th, in a chaotic play that culminated in the first run of the day. Juan Santander drove a liner out to center field, and Isaiah Drake stumbled as he tried to track the ball, which then bounced off his head and rolled to the wall. Santander never stopped running, and knocked the ball out of catcher Harry Owen's glove at the plate without sliding to score on an inside the park home run. That spelled the end of the day for Garcia, and began the turnstile of bullpen arms.

LJ McDonough followed Garcia and allowed a run in one inning on a groundout, before Giomar Diaz came on for the 6th. Diaz did not allow a hit in his first inning, but a walk, steal, passed ball, and wild pitch tied the game without a ball in play. Meanwhile, Augusta's offense went ice cold against the bullpen and kept the game tied late.

The GreenJackets broke through in the 8th inning against Amilcar Chirinos, who had gone 2.2 scoreless previously. Kade Kern led off with a double, then advanced to third on a Harry Owen single. Joe Olsavsky dug in having already reached base twice, and hammered a liner up the middle to put Augusta in front. The Jackets added some insurance on a Gonzalez ground ball, and that carried the day. Albert Rivas retired the side in order in the 9th for his first GreenJacket save, and sent the fans home happy.

The GreenJackets now head into the All-Star Break for a four day respite, before entering the homestretch and a playoff chase in the second half. Augusta will come out on the other side into a 9-game roadtrip, playing 3 in Kannapolis and 6 in Myrtle Beach before finally returning home July 30th to host the Down East Wood Ducks.

