Mudcats Outlast Nats 7-4

July 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Carolina plated two runs in the top of the first inning and did not look back as they defeated the FredNats 7-4 in the series finale. FXBG is now 16-5 (51-36), and the Mudcats are 9-11 (50-35).

Those two early runs for the Mudcats came on an uncharacteristic E5 by Marcus Brown, on a dropped pop-up with two outs.

Fredericksburg got a run back in the home second, on an RBI double from Everett Cooper III, but Carolina opened up a bigger lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Yophery Rodriguez slapped a two-run single down the left field line to make it 4-1 'Cats. Later in the frame, a wild pitch and an E2 allowed two more runs to come in, giving Carolina a 6-1 edge.

Caleb Farmer picked up a couple RBI's to pull the Nats to within 6-3, when Cooper III's RBI fielder's choice trimmed the deficit to just two runs.

That was as close as the Nats got on the Sunday finale, with Carolina tacking on an extra run in the seventh, to win 7-4. Tyler Bryant (1-0) earned his first win, Austin Amaral (1-1) took the loss, and Jeferson Figueroa notched his second save.

After the all star break, Fredericksburg travels to Salem for a weekend series beginning on Friday, July 19th.

