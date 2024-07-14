Pelicans Score Six Unanswered, Beat Cannon Ballers 6-4 in Series Finale

After falling behind 4-0 in the second, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored six unanswered runs and took down the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-4 in the series finale. The win clinched the series victory as the Pelicans won four of the six games. It was also the 2,391st career victory for manager Buddy Bailey, moving him to third place all-time in Minor League Baseball history. Heading to the All-Star break, the Pelicans stand at 36-51 and 7-14 in the second half, while the Cannon Ballers dropped to 50-37 and 9-12 in the second half.

With three of the six runs driven in, Carter Trice (3-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led the Birds' offense. Chris Paciolla (0-3, BB) also brought in a run in the victory. Andy Garriola (2-3, 2B, BB) also posted a multi-hit game.

Vince Reilly (7-2) took the win with one shutout inning in relief and three strikeouts. Shane Marshall earned the save by retiring the side in the ninth. Starter Kenten Egbert allowed all four runs on two home runs in the second inning.

Two home runs powered the Cannon Ballers' offense with Drake Logan (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Mason Dinesen (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) each hitting two-run homers in the second inning. Kannapolis went 0-for-8 with runners on scoring position.

Jesus Mendez (2-3) took the loss with three runs, one earned in his two innings in relief. Starter Jake Bockenstedt lasted four innings with three earned runs off two hits and four walks while striking out four.

Both teams scored in the second inning with Kannapolis taking the lead first. With a runner on, Logan hit a two-run homer to left field for his second of the year. Dinesen later followed with a two-run homer to left field for his first of the season as the Cannon Ballers took a 4-0 lead.

The Pelicans answered on Trice's two-run homer in the bottom of the second for his fifth of the season.

It became a one-run game in the bottom of the fourth as Alfonsin Rosario led off the inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the bottom of the seventh as Jacob Wetzel hit a pop-up with a runner on second. The first baseman Dinesen collided with the pitcher Mendez as the ball fell and Christian Olivo scored on the play to tie the game 4-4.

The Pelicans went on to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth. With runners on the corners, Trice hit a fly ball to center field that dropped behind Alvaro Aguero as the center fielder lost the ball in the lights. Garriola scored from third to make it 5-4 Birds as Trice moved to second and Miguel Pabon to third. Paciolla followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the Myrtle Beach lead to 6-4.

Following the All-Star Break, the Pelicans travel to Columbia for a three-game set starting July 19th at 7:05 p.m.

