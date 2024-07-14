Wood Ducks Drop Series Finale

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Salem Red Sox's for family funday and the last game of the series. In the top of the 1st inning the Red Sox had one hit from Antonio Anderson but left him on base. In the bottom of the 1st the Wood Ducks had a double from Esteban Mejia but left him on second. The Red Sox were three up and three down in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second Chandler Pollard hit a triple but was left on third.

To start off the top of the 3rd Andy Lugo hit a homerun for the Red Sox, 1-0. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 3rd. In the top of the 4th Nelly Taylor hit a home run to right field for the Red Sox, 2-0. To start the bottom of the 4thArturo Disla singles to right field then Jesus Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice. After an injury delayed the Red Sox's change pitchers as Conor Steinbaugh came in for Jojo Ingrassia. Pollard hits a single bringing home Disla with a throwing error from Alcantara, 2-1.

In the top of the 5th the Wood Ducks bring in Wilian Bormie for Kolton Curtis on the mound. The Red Sox got two singles and a walk. Bormie closed out the inning with two strikeouts while the bases were loaded. The Wood Ducks had a single from Wady Mendez in the bottom of the 5th but that was all. The 6th inning was three up and three down for both teams. In the top of the 7th the Red Sox get one walk but leave him on first. The Wood Ducks get one single from Marcos Torres in the bottom of the 7th but he gets picked off.

The Red Sox are three up and three down in the top of the 8th. In the bottom of the 8th the Red Sox switched pitchers as Max Carlson came in for Steinbaugh. The Wood Ducks are three up and three down in the bottom of the 8th. The Wood Ducks bring in Brayan Mendoza on the mound in the top of the 9th and he sets the Red Sox down in order. In the bottom of the 9th Royman Blanco comes in on the mound for the Red Soxs and sets the Wood Ducks down in order.

The Red Sox won 2-1 with five hits and two errors. The Wood Ducks had six hits and zero errors.

The Wood Ducks will travel to Maryland on July 19th for a three day series against Delmarva. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

