Shorebirds Earn Series Split with Complete Performance

July 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (32-54, 9-12) secured a series split with the Lynchburg Hillcats (48-39, 11-10) with a 9-0, shutout victory on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds struck first in the top of the third as they used back-to-back triples by Braylin Tavera and Aron Estrada to plate the first run of the game as Estrada picked up his 39th RBI. Leandro Arias followed and brought home Estrada with a bloop single to left-center, giving Delmarva a 2-0 advantage.

It remained 2-0 into the eighth inning, but the Shorebirds broke the game open in a major way. After a lead-off error put Aron Estrada aboard, he made his way to third and scored on a fielder's choice error by Juan Benjamin to make it 3-0. Kevin Guerrero drove home two runs with his second double of the game, upping the lead to 5-0. A wild pitch brought home Guerrero from third to make it a 6-0 game. Maikol Hernandez collected a two-run double moments later to extend the advantage to 8-0. Aron Estrada completed the frame with a sacrifice fly to score Hernandez, giving Delmarva a 9-0 lead as they scored 7 runs in the eighth, bringing 12 batters to the plate.

That proved to be plenty for the Shorebirds' pitching staff, led by Blake Money who tossed five perfect innings in relief, extending his scoreless run to 18.2 innings. His effort helped the Shorebirds retire the final 19 Hillcat batters of the game, en route to a 9-0 victory in the finale.

Blake Money (3-4) earned the win in relief with starting pitcher Jack Jasiak (6-4) taking the loss for the Hillcats.

Delmarva returns to action on Friday following the All-Star break as they host the Down East Wood Ducks. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

