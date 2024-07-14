Finale at the Joe Suspended Sunday Afternoon

July 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - Sunday's game between the Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs at Joe Riley Park was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the third inning with one out. The Fireflies led 2-0 when the storm came through and the game will be resumed at Segra Park the week of September 3 as part of a doubleheader.

The Fireflies hopped on the board first-just beating the lightning in the top of the third inning Sunday. Aldrin Lucas ripped a lead-off single to get things started and then Lizandro Rodriguez worked a walk to set the table. Next, Erick Torres laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third for Hyungchan Um. Columbia's designated hitter shattered his bat to rope an RBI single to center, scoring Lucas and moving Rodriguez to third to break the scoreless tie. After that, Austin Charles followed suit with an RBI single of his own to put the Fireflies up 2-0 as Rodriguez strutted home.

Columbia had runners at first and second with one out as the game hit a lightning delay at The Joe.

Columbia opens a three-game set with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans after the All-Star Break. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home Friday, July 19 for the start of Dino Weekend! Join us as we have a Mason Triceratops Bobblehead giveaway July 19, Jurassic World Night July 20 and we'll bring back Ed's Dinosaurs real life interactive dinosaurs Sunday, July 21. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.