Wood Ducks and Cannon Ballers Postponed
September 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Kinston, N.C. - Tonight's contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Wood Ducks and Cannon Ballers will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd with the first game set for 4:30 p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for tomorrow's games will be single admission for both games, meaning one ticket gets you in to both games.
With both games falling on Thirsty Thursday, there will be dollar Natural Light specials for both games.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to exchange them for any future home game of their choosing this season.
Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 10am -3pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!
