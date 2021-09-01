Wednesday's Game Postponed
September 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release
Due to unsafe playing conditions, tonight's game has been postponed. Thursday and Friday will now both be doubleheaders, with the first game starting at 5:30pm each day.
If you had a ticket for Tuesday or Wednesday, your ticket can now be exchanged for any of our remaining home games during the regular season.
If you have a ticket for Thursday or Friday, your ticket is good for BOTH games. Gates will open at 5:00pm on Thursday and Friday. Season Ticket Holder gates will open at 4:45pm.
New schedule for the week:
Thursday, 9/2/2021 - Two 7-inning games starting at 5:30pm with a thirty-minute break between the first and second game
Friday, 9/3/2021 - Two 7-inning games starting at 5:30pm with a thirty-minute break between the first and second game
Saturday, 9/4/2021 - 6:05pm
Sunday, 9/5/2021 - 4:05pm
Gate Giveaways Friday and Saturday
Join us for two games of baseball on Friday as we celebrate "Nickelback Night." Gates open at 5:00pm, and 4:45pm for Season Ticket Holders. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Salem Red Sox "Photograph" frame, courtesy of Alsco.
On Saturday, gates open at 5:00pm and 4:45pm for Season Ticket Holders and the first 750 fans will receive a Salem Avalanche t-shirt.
