RiverDogs Close Regular Season with "Week of the Fan"

September 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The 2021 season brought back many things to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park that hadn't been around since the end of the 2019 campaign. However, there was one key ingredient at the ballpark that was missed more than anything else...the fans. During the final regular season homestand of the season, the Charleston RiverDogs will tip their cap to the people who make each season so special by hosting the "Week of the Fan".

The RiverDogs will meet the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for their final six regular season home games from September 7-12. The team will be working to clinch a spot in the Low-A East championship series and securing home field advantage for that series. Giveaways are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and a jersey auction will take place on Friday, meaning that fans who attend a game this week are likely to leave with more than just great memories. Here is the full lineup:

Tuesday, September 7, 7:05 p.m.: National Night Out/Dog Day: We invite everyone in the community to join the Charleston Police Department at The Joe for National Night Out. Kids will receive a free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket using code "NNO". The night was created to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in anti-crime programs and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. The police department will have emergency vehicles at the ballpark, a dunk tank featuring local police officers and McGruff the Crime Dog will be in attendance! Pre-game ceremonies will be capped by a flyover from a police helicopter. It's also the last Island Coastal Lager Dog Day, where we encourage you to #TakeItEasy. Fans can also enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 beers. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 the Wolf.

Wednesday, September 8, 7:05 p.m. Bobblehead Bonanza/Wicked Wednesday: We'll continue our "Week of the Fan" with a monster bobblehead giveaway at this hump day contest. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of their choosing! We'll have an assortment of bobbleheads from RiverDogs promos past available to select from, including Tyler Glasnow, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. As is the case for every Wednesday at the ballpark, we will celebrate craft beer and throw in some wicked good fun thanks to Wicked Weed.

Thursday, September 9, 7:05 p.m.: Boiled Peanuts Night/Thirsty Thursday: The RiverDogs will take the field for a final time in 2021 as their alternate identity, the Boiled Peanuts! In a continuation of "Week of the Fan", the first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive their choice of a boiled peanut replica pin or bowtie! The team will tip their sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. The cap features a peanut-patterned brim and the logo depicts a peanut relaxing in a boiling pot of water. $1 beers are available throughout the park on each Budweiser Thirsty Thursday this season! That's right, you can grab a $1 beer (or two) no matter where you are in the ballpark. Don't forget, DJ Natty Heavy will be dropping beats on the Ashley View Pub. Thursday games are presented by 95SX.

Friday, September 10, 7:05 p.m.: Red Shirt Friday Jersey Auction/Post-Game Fireworks: On the final day of the work week, the RiverDogs and Boeing invite you to wear red in support of those who serve our country. On the field, the team will participate as well, wearing special red jerseys. Following the game, those red jerseys will be auctioned off so make sure to place a bid on the uniform of your favorite player! Throughout the night, there will also be several between-innings contests with prizes from Diamonds Direct. The night will be capped with another fireworks spectacular presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturday, September 11, 6:05 p.m.: Patriot Day Game: On the 20th Patriot Day, we will remember those who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The RiverDogs will hold a massive tribute to first responders featuring a special pre-game ceremony on the field. Guests for the ceremony include former members of the NYPD and FDNY. Leading up to first pitch, there will be a 21-gun salute from the Charleston Police Department, colors will be presented by the Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard and a moment of silence will be observed for those who lost their lives in the attacks. God Bless America will also be performed live during the seventh inning stretch. Following the game, the field will be bathed in red and blue lights for the remainder of the night. Saturdays are presented by ABCNews4 and MyTV Charleston.

Sunday, September 12, 5:05 p.m.: MLB Card Set Giveaway/Holy City Sunday/Family Sunday: Time really does fly when you are having fun! It's the final home game of the regular season along with The CW. The first 500 children 12 and under into the ballpark will receive a mini-pack of Major League Baseball cards featuring some of the game's top players. Parking is free and kids will be invited to run the bases following the game! The team will also pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H". This Sunday's game is presented by Mix 95.9.

Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. The RiverDogs are likely to host their first postseason game on Friday, September 24. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

