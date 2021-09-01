FredNats to Add Fireworks Show and Free Giveaways to Final Games of the 2021 Season
September 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Due to the popularity of fireworks shows throughout the 2021 season, the FredNats have added an extra fireworks show for Fan Appreciation Night on September 18, in addition to the already sold-out show the previous night on Firework Friday.
"Over the last week, we have received so much feedback from our fans that they wanted to attend the last firework show, but are unable due to the limited number of tickets available," said Nick Hall, General Manager with the FredNats. "We took this feedback and have added more fireworks on Saturday, September 18th as a thank you to the best baseball fans in the country."
Tickets to Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates are now available at frednats.com/tickets.
The final weekend of the 2021 FredNats Inaugural Season will now feature two free giveaways, a clear bag giveaway on Saturday September 18 and a team photo giveaway on Sunday, September 19.
The FredNats will give away team-branded clear bags to the first 1,000 fans in the gate for Fan Appreciation Night. The team will commemorate the success of their inaugural season with custom themed jerseys that are covered in photos that were submitted by fans using the hashtag #FXBGFansACT, sponsored by Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates.
The newly added fireworks show will begin 10-15 minutes after the end of the Fan Appreciation Night game.
The FredNats have played 54 games at home this season with 35 sell-outs and an at-home record of 23-31. This season the FredNats have already held 10 free fireworks shows, the largest being on the 4th of July; seen up to 3 miles away, 9 theme nights, 4 of which had themed jerseys, 4 pop-up promotions including 2 Bark in the Park nights, and have given away 10 freebies before their Salute to Service Sunday games.
Tickets to the final homestand of the 2021 FredNats season are available at the FredNats Box Office or online at FredNats.com/tickets.
