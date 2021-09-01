Montero, Cornielle and Rodriguez Added; Hasler to Wisconsin
September 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with several affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of pitcher Kent Hasler to High-A Wisconsin, the release of pitcher Nick Belzer from the organization, the reinstatement of pitcher Brendan Murphy from the injured list and the transfer of pitchers Junior Montero, Alexander Cornielle and Brailin Rodriguez to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with four on the injured list.
In summary:
9/1: RHP Kent Hasler transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.
9/1: RHP Nick Belzer released by Milwaukee.
9/1: RHP Junior Montero added to Carolina from ACL Brewers Blue.
9/1: RHP Alexander Cornielle added to Carolina from ACL Brewers Blue.
9/1: RHP Brailin Rodriguez added to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.
9/1: LHP Brendan Murphy reinstated from injured list.
Montero will wear jersey No. 24. Cornielle will wear jersey No. 22. Rodriguez will wear jersey No. 39.
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
