Rain Washes out FredNats, Red Sox Again in Salem

SALEM, VA - For the second night in a row, rain and wet field conditions in the aftermath of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida have forced the postponement of Fredericksburg's road trip opener against the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:30. After Tuesday's postponement was rescheduled to Thursday, the FredNats will play doubleheaders on consecutive nights.

The FredNats will take on the Red Sox on Thursday night in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one from Haley Toyota Field in Salem is scheduled for 5:30, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 5:15 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

