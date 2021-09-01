'Birds Decimated by Long Ball in Loss to Mudcats

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds were unable to overcome a three-homer game by Carolina Mudcat Darrien Miller as they lost 10-8 to the Mudcats on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Flipping the script from the prior night, it was the Shorebirds (58-46) who got on the board first against the Mudcats (62-42).

Mason Janvrin dropped a bunt single down with one out in the first and Connor Norby followed with a single before Colton Cowser walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Jacob Teter stroked a two-run single to left to get Delmarva on the board.

Carolina halved the lead on an RBI single from Tyler Black in the third.

The Shorebirds responded with two in the fourth. Logan Michaels singled home a run and then proceeded to swipe second and score on the play when the throw to second caromed into shallow left-center.

The Mudcats managed to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. An error and a walk put two on to start the frame and Miller cashed them in with two outs with his first homer of the game, tying the game at 4-4.

Teter was hit by a pitch and Billy Cook doubled to start the sixth, setting the table for John Rhodes who promptly doubled them both home. Michaels then singled in Rhodes to push Delmarva's lead to 7-4.

The lead again did not last for long as Miller struck for the second time in the bottom of the sixth. Carolina loaded the bases with one out before Miller stepped to the plate and walloped a grand slam, his second round tripper of the game, to give Carolina their first lead of the night 8-7. Hedbert Perez tacked on one more run for good measure in the inning with an RBI single.

After Coby Mayo doubled with one out in the seventh, Teter singled him home to cut the deficit to one for the Shorebirds, but that was the closest they got.

Miller went yahtzee one final time in the eighth, a solo shot, capping his three homer game and doubling his long ball output on the season to six total.

Nate Peden (1-0) picked up the win for the Mudcats despite allowing three runs on four hits in two innings, striking out one.

Leonardo Rodriguez (2-2) suffered the loss for Delmarva after conceding five runs in 1.2 innings on three hits and two walks, striking out one.

James Meeker earned his fourth save for Carolina, throwing the final two innings in scoreless fashion, allowing just a hit and two walks while striking out one.

The Shorebirds will try to rebound against the Mudcats on Thursday, September 2. Jake Lyons (4-3, 3.66) is slated to take the ball for Delmarva against Antoine Kelly (0-1, 6.60) for Carolina. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM and streaming online on IHeartRadio with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by the Mudcats.

