Wolves Add 2 Signings Ahead of Weekend Games

December 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Wolves signed Adam Morgan to a 4-game PTO. Adam has played professional games for Delaware and Port Huron. The Wolves also traded for Alex Basey from Columbus. Basey has signed with Watertown and both players are expected to play this weekend. Welcome to Watertown, Adam and Alex! Howl Yeah!

